Paul Scholes gives verdict on Ralf Rangnick’s impact at Man United

Paul Scholes has slammed Manchester United’s appointment of “sporting director” Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Southampton.

The Red Devils dropped points in consecutive Premier League games after Southampton came from behind to secure a point against the 20-time English champions at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho broke the deadlock in the first half with his first Premier League goal at Old Trafford before Scotland international Che Adams levelled after the break.

Manchester United have drawn 1-1 in successive games with Burnley and Southampton to lose ground on West Ham United in the top-four race.

Rangnick took over the reins of the Manchester United side last year after the Red Devils opted to part company with club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a disappointing run of results.

The 63-year-old has masterminded just five victories in 11 games in the Premier League to leave Manchester United in the top half of the table but a long way adrift of the top three.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes believes Rangnick lacks experience in a day-to-day coaching after their stalemate with Southampton on Saturday.

“It’s been a bad six or seven months, the sack for Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] was coming, we all knew that, but where was the plan?” Scholes said on BT Sport, as quoted by Metro, on Saturday.

“You’d think there has to be a plan, they must be brining in an elite, top football coach into the football club to revive the situation.

“It’s Man United, they should have the best of everything. To not have a plan and bring in a sporting director. I think he’s coached a team two years out of the last 10 years.

“Don’t get me wrong, I like the man, I think he comes across really well, but he looks like he’s lacked experience in coaching over the last five or six years, whatever it’s been.”

Rangnick has an extensive managerial career spanning nearly 40 years, including positions at Stuttgart, Schalke 04, Hannover 96 and RB Leipzig.

Manchester United continue to be linked with former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino despite the Argentinian coach being under contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils will host Brighton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night before Manchester United make the trip to Leeds United next Sunday.

