Peter Schmeichel reacts to Man United’s thrilling 4-2 win at Leeds United

Peter Schmeichel took to social media to praise Manchester United’s “determination” after they emerged victorious in a thrilling 4-2 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Red Devils successfully made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League to boost their top-four hopes at a rain-drenched Elland Road.

Manchester United took the lead in the 34th minute when Harry Maguire headed home Luke Shaw’s corner. It was then 2-0 to the visitors before half-time when Bruno Fernandes headed in Jadon Sancho’s chipped pass in first-half stoppage time.

Leeds started the second half brightly and mounted an impressive comeback to make it 2-2 thanks to goals from Rodrigo and Raphinha.

However, Fred put Manchester United ahead once again in the 70th minute, before fellow substitute Anthony Elanga made it four to the visitors in the 88th minute.

The victory left Manchester United fourth in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish under Ralf Rangnick.

Former Red Devils goalkeeper Schmeichel was delighted by what he saw from his old side as they gave their hopes of Champions League qualification a boost.

Posting on Twitter after the final whistle, Schmeichel said: “Determination today, played like a team. Difficult conditions so it needed something special. Manager also had a good game. Well done. Spain next.”

Speaking after the game, Red Devils captain Maguire admitted that his side were caught off-guard at the start of the second half.

“We needed to start the second half better, for sure,” Maguire said on Sky Sports after the game.

“”They came out right on top of us; their first goal is obviously really lucky and it got them right back in it and then they scored a good goal.

“We had to fight back and stick together; we knew it was a tough place to come but we knew we had qualities and could hurt them. We said at half time we needed to score more in the second half and we managed to do that.”

Manchester United will take on Atletico Madrid away from home in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

