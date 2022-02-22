Garth Crooks singled out the “outstanding” Bruno Fernandes for special praise after the Portugal international helped to fire Manchester United to a 4-2 victory at Leeds United on Sunday.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star selected Fernandes in his Premier League team of the week after the 27-year-old netted his ninth top-flight goal of the season against the Whites to help his side claim the three points.

Fernandes nodded home Jadon Sancho’s chipped pass on the stroke of half-time to make it 2-0 to the visitors, and he also notched up the assist for substitute Anthony Elanga’s late goal as Manchester United managed to respond to a Leeds United fightback in the second half.

The Portugal international has now scored nine goals and made 11 assists in 33 games in all competitions for Manchester United this season.

And former Spurs star Crooks was highly impressed by what he saw from Fernandes on Sunday at Elland Road.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “I have very little time for any manager, especially with limited resources, who leaves their most talented player on the bench against a top-class side and still expects to get something out of the game.

“In the first half, Leeds were like lambs to the slaughter playing Manchester United. How you leave Raphinha on the sidelines against a team like United beggars belief.

“Bruno Fernandes on the other hand played throughout in very difficult conditions and was outstanding.

“He covered every blade of grass, scored a brilliant goal and demonstrated just what top-class players have to offer.”

Fernandes himself took to Twitter after the game to reveal his delight at helping Ralf Rangnick’s side to make it consecutive victories in the English top flight.

Posting on his personal Twitter account after the final whistle, Fernandes wrote: “Well, that was a classic Premier League win… Hope you enjoyed that reds.”

Fernandes will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Champions League action on Wednesday night with the first leg of their last-16 tie away to Atletico Madrid.

