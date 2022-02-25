Jamie Carragher sends message to Man United fans about Marcus Rashford

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Marcus Rashford’s current form means that he is not worthy of a place in the Manchester United starting line-up.

The England international has struggled to produce consistent performances for the Red Devils in recent games and he was substituted in the second half of the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night after a poor showing.

The 24-year-old has been limited to just nine starts in the Premier League this season and he has only managed to score five goals and make two assists in a total of 22 games for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Former Liverpool FC star Carragher has now stated his belief that Rashford is not in good enough form to warrant a place in the starting line-up, with the forward not having found the net since a 1-0 victory over West Ham United a month ago.

Speaking to CBS Sports after Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid, Carragher said: “Marcus Rashford has been in this team since he was a kid. He burst onto the scene and he’s always threatened to go to that next level, when the top players get to, and he’s not there yet.

“We’ve got to the stage now where I don’t think he should be in Manchester United’s XI. His performances this season don’t warrant being in the team.

“More often than not he is in the team. Even when people are fit they find a position for him. He doesn’t suit playing on the right, not at all, so it needs to be on the left or in the centre.

“But we’re still waiting for Rashford to make that jump to become a United great or a player who can take them to big trophies, and he’s not there yet.

“At the age he’s at, United need something better than Marcus Rashford right now.”

Anthony Elanga netted the crucial equaliser for the Red Devils after having come on as a replacement for Rashford in the second half.

The 19-year-old has now netted twice in his last two outings for Manchester United and Red Devils interim boss Ralf Rangnick admitted his delight at seeing the way the teenager has been performing in recent games.

“He is playing as if a dream comes true,” Rangnick said of Elanga after the game. “He is just a joy and it’s fun to watch him play.

“I wish a few other players would take him as an example, or almost as a role model I would say, not because he is doing everything right, but because he’s just enjoying himself on the pitch and that’s what it’s all about.

“Football is an important sport and even more so for our supporters or for the media, but it’s still a ball game and you have to enjoy yourself on the pitch. This is what I wish us to do when we play them again in a few weeks.”

Elanga has scored three goals in a total of 14 games in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season.

