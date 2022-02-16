Manchester United have added RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku to their list of summer transfer targets at the request of Ralf Rangnick, according to reports.

ESPN is reporting that the Red Devils have shortlisted the 24-year-old as one of the their potential targets for the summer window as they look to add to their squad ahead of next season.

The same story claims that Manchester United have prioritised strengthening their midfield in the summer transfer window as they prepare to bring in a new permanent manager at the end of the current campaign.

United’s desire to bring in midfield reinforcements is partly down to the expectation that Paul Pogba will leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season, the article explains.

France Under-21 international Nkunku has scored 19 goals and made eight assists in 31 games in all competitions for RB Leipzig so far this season.

According to the article, Manchester United’s interest in Nkunku only emerged after Rangnick arrived at the club at the end of last year and reviewed their list of transfer targets.

Born in Lagny-sur-Marne in France, Nkunku began his senior career at Paris Saint-Germain, where he made 78 appearances across four seasons before securing a transfer to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2019.

Following Manchester United’s stuttering recent form, Rangnick admitted that the club’s domestic priority is now securing a top-four finish in the Premier League.

“Right now, this is exactly what Man United needs to want, to finish fourth in the league,” Rangnick said on Monday ahead of the Red Devils’ clash with Brighton.

“I think this is the highest possible achievement that we can get. There’s no other things – yes, the Champions League, hoping to proceed to the next round of the Champions League, it’s also not an easy one – but in the league currently, it’s number four that’s our ambition, this is what we have to achieve and what we are aiming at.”

