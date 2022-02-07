Manchester United are preparing to battle with Chelsea FC for the signature of Declan Rice this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mail is claiming that West Ham United star Rice is one of the Red Devils’ main targets for the summer transfer window as they look to bolster their midfield options.

However, the article claims that Manchester United’s efforts to sign the 23-year-old may be hampered by the impression that Rice would ideally prefer to return to his boyhood club Chelsea FC.

According to the story, West Ham United have placed a £100m price tag on Rice for the summer, and the midfielder would be keen on a move back to Chelsea FC after having been released by the south west London club as a 14-year-old.

Whether Chelsea FC would make a move for Rice remains to be seen, however, as the article claims that the Blues would have to sell N’Golo Kante to free up space in the heart of their midfield.

The England international has been a regular fixture in the West Ham United team this season, scoring one goal and making four assists in 22 Premier League games. He also featured seven times for England at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

Speaking last month, former Chelsea FC and West Ham United star Joe Cole warned Rice against a move to Manchester United, claiming that he wouldn’t be guaranteed trophies by moving to Old Trafford.

Asked if Rice should join Manchester United, Cole replied: “I wouldn’t go if I was Declan Rice, no. I think you run the risk of going there and still not winning trophies.

“I think if Man City were on the table, you’d go there because in recent years it guarantees you trophies and I think Declan would want that.

“But for me there’s no reason for him to not stay at West Ham if the progress is still going in that [upward] pattern, but that’s for him and the owners.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip