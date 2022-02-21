Troy Deeney predicts who Man United will appoint as their next manager

Troy Deeney is tipping Manchester United to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager – and is also expecting to see the Red Devils sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new head coach, with Ralf Rangnick set to depart his interim role at the end of the current campaign and move into a consultancy position.

Pochettino has long been linked with the Manchester United job but it remains to be seen whether he will quit PSG to move to Old Trafford in the summer.

Meanwhile, Tottenham striker Kane has also been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils in the past, with the England international having been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs in recent summers.

Now, Birmingham City striker Deeney has stated his belief that Manchester United are likely to bring in Pochettino as their new boss in the summer.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Deeney said: “This summer will kick-off a merry-go-round of strikers changing clubs. It is now the year of the striker.

“Manchester City still haven’t got a striker in. Manchester United are in the same boat. Real Madrid and Barcelona are looking to get back on top. Even Arsenal are hoping to break back in.

“Those buying young are in the rebuild phase. But City, United, Liverpool, Chelsea, haven’t got time to wait three years.

“For what it’s worth, here’s what I think will happen: Mauricio Pochettino will leave Paris Saint-Germain and go to Manchester United, as will Harry Kane.

“Zinedine Zidane will go to PSG, along with Paul Pogba. Kylian Mbappe will go to Real Madrid.

“And then, it will be up to Antonio Conte to rebuild Tottenham wisely using money from Kane’s sale.”

The speculation about Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United is likely to rumble on in the coming weeks, with the Frenchman’s contract due to expire in the summer.

Pogba has just returned to action following a lengthy injury lay-off and Rangnick has admitted his delight at having the France international available for selection again – although the competition for places is high in his team.

“To start with, it is good and important to have Paul back again and available,” Rangnick said ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Leeds on Sunday.

“But obviously we have a high level of competition still, we have Fred, so we have enough players, we have Jesse Lingard in good shape in training, so we still have a high level of competition in each area of the field, of the pitch – be it the backline, the midfield or up front.

“So right now, it is not easy to decide and choose the right players, but it is better this way, than having only 15 or 16 outfield players available.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip