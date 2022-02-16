Jamie Carragher rates Man United and Arsenal’s top-four hopes

Jamie Carragher has suggested that the race for fourth place in the Premier League will come down to a straight shootout between Arsenal and Manchester United.

Both the Gunners and the Red Devils have been left with just Premier League positions to play for on a domestic front this season after they were dumped out of the English cup competitions last month.

Arsenal have won three of their last five games in the Premier League to keep their top-four hopes alive and were 1-0 winners at Wolves last week as they put a difficult January behind them.

Manchester United have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League all season and their performances have not improved a great deal despite Ralf Rangnick’s appointment at Old Trafford at the end of last year.

Arsenal currently have three games in hand on Manchester United as they look to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for Champions League qualification this season.

Former Liverpool FC star Carragher feels that West Ham United are unlikely to be able to seal a top-four finish and he believes that Manchester United and Arsenal are likely to contest the final Champions League spot.

“I think it will be tough for West Ham to get in the top four,” Carragher told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro.

“Arsenal, what a win that was for them away to Wolves. The games in hand, no European football.

“You think about how long Manchester United will be in the Champions League, that could play a part. It feels like it will go to the wire.

“I think it will go all the way to the end. Arsenal, do they have enough forwards? Spurs look to be in trouble.

“Right now I’d think you’d take them out of it. Wolves look [like] a really good team.

“With Man United, scoring goals is the hardest thing. They are really struggling for any sort of continuity. They seem to be lacking confidence, belief and a system that works for them.”

Speaking before Manchester United’s clash with Brighton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, Manchester United interim boss Rangnick admitted that his side are now only gunning for Champions League qualification on a domestic front.

“Right now, this is exactly what Man United needs to want, to finish fourth in the league,” Rangnick said at a news conference on Monday. “I think this is the highest possible achievement that we can get.

“There’s no other things – yes, the Champions League, hoping to proceed to the next round of the Champions League, it’s also not an easy one – but in the league currently, it’s number four that’s our ambition, this is what we have to achieve and what we are aiming at.”

