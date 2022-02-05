Ralf Rangnick provides update on Paul Pogba for Man United fans

Ralf Rangnick has revealed that there are no fresh updates about Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United as the clock continues to tick down on his contract.

The France international’s situation at Old Trafford has been a relentless source of uncertainty over the last few months due to the fact that his contract is set to expire in the summer.

As things stand, the 28-year-old midfielder would be able to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of the season, although reports in the British media last week said that the Red Devils were hoping for Pogba to hold off making a decision about his future until they announce who their next permanent manager will be.

Pogba’s season so far has been disrupted by injury troubles, with the midfielder having picked up a muscular problem while on international duty with France in November.

The midfielder will firstly be aiming to get himself fully fit again as he looks to help Manchester United challenge for a top-four finish and continue their progress in the Champions League.

Rangnick has now revealed that there have been no fresh talks with Pogba about his situation, and that he is only focused on getting the best out of the World Cup winner between now and the end of the season.

Speaking in an interview ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough, Rangnick said: “His contract is expiring in the summer and if, in the end, he would like to stay or go somewhere else he has to show up.

“It’s not only in the interest of us as a club, but it’s in his personal interest that he plays and performs at the highest possible level in the next couple of weeks.

“We haven’t spoken about that [his future] at all so far, not only about Paul’s situation but also other players with contracts expiring in the summer, we also didn’t speak about new players so far.

“My focus now is to play the best possible season we can, to be as successful as we can be and for Paul, it is in his own interest to play on a high level to have a good performance tomorrow [against Middlesbrough] and do everything to get into the first XI – that will not automatically happen because we have other good players in that area.”

Speaking last month, Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth claimed that there had been no new offer of a contract for Pogba at Old Trafford since last summer.

“Paul Pogba not been offered new contract since last summer,” Sheth wrote on Twitter last month.

“That offer still on table – not accepted or rejected. Pogba’s focus is getting fit and back playing. He can sign pre-contract with a foreign club – likely to wait until summer before making decision on future.”

