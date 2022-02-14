‘I just can’t believe what they’re doing’: Paul Merson sends message to Man United chiefs

Paul Merson has warned Manchester United that things must change “very quickly” at Old Trafford if the club are to reverse their ailing fortunes.

The Red Devils were held to their third stalemate in four Premier League outings on Saturday when they played out a 1-1 draw with Southampton at Old Trafford.

Indeed, Manchester United have only won two of their last five games in the English top flight to leave Ralf Rangnick’s men struggling to keep themselves in the race for a top-four finish.

As things stand, the Red Devils are fifth in the Premier League table and a point behind fourth-placed West Ham United with a game in hand.

However, Arsenal are just a point further back and have played two games fewer than the Old Trafford club.

Rangnick was brought in to steady the ship at Old Trafford back in November following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the German head coach put in charge until the end of the season while the Red Devils look for a new permanent manager.

However, former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson feels that the plan has back-fired and that the Red Devils should have been looking to appoint a quality permanent manager from the off.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: “One-hundred per cent [Rangnick won’t be in charge of Man Utd next season]. I’ve got as much chance of being in charge. I just don’t see it.

“I read something that said they have improved. I don’t see that. I don’t see the happiness there. I hear so much coming out of Man United, at the moment, which is just extraordinary. It never happened before and that’s my worry.

“I don’t see him being there and the way it is going at the moment, if they don’t get in the top four, I’d be shocked if he went upstairs.

“I know that was part of the deal, but I don’t think it’s a good thing. I think this needs to be nipped in the bud sooner rather than later at Manchester United.

“I just can’t believe what they are doing. Just waiting until next season to bring in a new manager, there is a lot of work to be done.

“This is not just bringing a new manager in and let’s go again next season. They are a million miles off and things have to change very quickly.

“I’d have had someone in as soon as possible. You pay £70m to £80m for football players and some of them don’t even play.

“Why wouldn’t you break the bank for managers, if you need to get a manager out of a club? In my opinion, they are very important.

“Some people might say they are not important but for me, they are a must. A great manager makes a great team.”

Manchester United do not have long to lick their wounds after their draw at the weekend, with the Red Devils next in action on Tuesday night when they host Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

They will then travel to Leeds United before the first leg of their Champions League showdown against Atletico Madrid in Spain on Wednesday night next week.

