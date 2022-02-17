Nothing has been agreed with any club about Paul Pogba’s future beyond the summer as he approaches the end of his Manchester United contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The France international’s situation at Old Trafford continues to be a source of uncertainty, with his current contact at the club set to expire at the end of the season.

Pogba is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club as things stand and he could leave Manchester United on a free transfer in the summer.

According to Italian journalist Romano though, Pogba has not agreed anything with any club as things stand and no final decision about his future has been communicated to Manchester United.

Romano says that Pogba will “take his time” regarding a decision about his situation and that the midfielder is not in a rush to resolve his future.

Posting on Twitter on Tuesday, Romano wrote: “Paul Pogba’s not in a rush to decide his future. Nothing agreed with any club yet – and no final decision communicated to Manchester United, after contract proposal made last July.

“Pogba will take his time – current Man Utd deal runs out in June, no option to extend.”

The 28-year-old midfielder made his return to the Manchester United team this month after having been sidelined for three months due to an injury picked up while on international duty in November.

Pogba has made eight assists and scored one goal in 12 Premier League games this season and he notched up an assist in the 2-0 victory over Brighton on Tuesday night as Manchester United moved back into the top four.

He will be expecting to start when Manchester United travel to Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

