Man United make request to Paul Pogba about decision on future – report

Manchester United have asked Paul Pogba to delay making a final decision about his future until they have named their new manager, according to reports in the British media.

ESPN is claiming that the Red Devils would like the midfielder to hold off making a decision about his future beyond the summer until the club have picked their new manager.

According to the story, Manchester United chiefs are hoping that their choice of manager may convince Pogba to choose to stay at Old Trafford and sign a new contract.

Pogba’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point for many months due to the fact that he has not penned a new deal and his current contract is set to expire in the summer.

The same article also claims that United football director John Murtough has also asked Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek – who both left Old Trafford on loan last month – to delay decisions about their long-term futures until a new manager has been picked at Old Trafford.

Manchester United brought in Ralf Rangnick as their interim boss until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – but the story also claims that the German is not ruling out the possibility that he could stay on at Old Trafford for another year.

Pogba had made a strong start to the season before his campaign was disrupted by an injury picked up while on international duty with France back in November.

The 28-year-old, who is now thought to be nearing a return to action, made seven assists in his first nine Premier League appearances of the season but has not featured for the club since the 2-2 draw with Atalanta in the Champions League in early November.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their FA Cup fourth-round clash against Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on Friday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip