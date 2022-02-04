Manchester United are “increasingly confident” of appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager in the summer, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror is claiming that the Red Devils are looking to bring in the 49-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur boss as their new permanent manager in the summer to replace Ralf Rangnick.

The story describes Pochettino as the “number one candidate” to take over at Old Trafford this summer despite him currently being in charge at Paris Saint-Germain.

The French side are currently top of the Ligue 1 table but the Argentine could be on his way out of the club in the summer, according to the story.

The article also claims that Pochettino has been on Manchester United’s radar for “several years” but the Red Devils failed to bring him in.

Rangnick is poised to move into a consultancy role at Old Trafford when his time as interim boss comes to an end in the summer, paving the way for the Red Devils to appoint a new permanent manager.

Manchester United still have plenty to play for this season under Rangnick, however. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League and vying for a Champions League qualification spot.

They will also look to make it through to the fifth round of the FA Cup when they take on Middlesbrough on Friday night. At the end of the month, Manchester United will take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Speaking last year, former Liverpool FC and England star Steve McManaman admitted that he wouldn’t be surprised to see Pochettino take over at Old Trafford in the near future.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Manchester United went back and got Mauricio Pochettino,” McManaman said back in November last year.

“Anyone who works at Paris Saint-Germain for a couple of years has normally had enough of it! And Poch would probably be the man because of his knowledge and experience of England and the Premier League.”

