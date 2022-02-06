Manchester United are ready to make a bid to sign Ronald Araujo from FC Barcelona in the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish newspaper Marca, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that the Red Devils are keen on making a “big investment” on signing the Uruguayan defender at the end of the season.

According to the story, FC Barcelona are working on tying Araujo to a new contract, as his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023, and the player has been drawing interest from Manchester United lately.

The article claims that Manchester United are making the “strongest” moves to sign Araujo and are willing to make a big offer to bring him to Old Trafford.

Araujo has been a relatively regular fixture in the FC Barcelona team so far this season, scoring two goals in 16 La Liga games for the Spanish side. He has made 23 appearances in all competitions in total for the club.

The story also points out that Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in signing the central defender.

Meanwhile, Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has played down fitness concerns about Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes.

Rangnick watched his side be dumped out of the FA Cup in the fourth round on penalties at the hands of Middlesbrough on Friday night, with both Sancho and Fernandes picking up knocks late on.

However, the German head coach has moved to allay fears about their fitness levels in the wake of the defeat, with Manchester United set to travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

“Jadon didn’t get a knock,” Rangnick told MUTV after the game. “He was just feeling tired.

“Bruno had a knock on his back but could play through the whole game.

“Hopefully, for Tuesday, we will have all of those players available again.”

