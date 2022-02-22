Roy Keane predicts where Man United are going to finish this season

Roy Keane is confidently backing Manchester United to finish in fourth place in the Premier League table this season following their win over Leeds United on Sunday.

The Red Devils made it back-to-back wins in the English top flight thanks to a thrilling 4-2 victory over the Whites at Elland Road as Ralf Rangnick’s men were able to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification.

That win left Manchester United in fourth place in the Premier League table and four points clear of fifth-placed West Ham United – although Arsenal could move above the Red Devils if they win their games in hand.

Despite the race for Champions League qualification hotting up, former Manchester United captain Keane appears to be convinced that Rangnick will be able to steer the Red Devils to place in Europe’s elite club competition for next season via a top-four finish.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Manchester United’s win over Leeds on Sunday, Keane said: “I think United will be fine for fourth, I really do.

“There’s been lots of noises about players wanting to leave, contract situations with Pogba and Jesse Lingard, and people like that.

“Focus on the next few months, big few months for Man United, try and get fourth.

“They’ve a big European game coming up, focus on that, and then regroup again in the summer regarding obviously a manager, they’ll be looking at recruitment, but keep their heads and keep focused and they should be OK.”

Meanwhile, Red Devils interim boss Rangnick has explained his decision to take off Paul Pogba in the 70th minute of the win at Elland Road, with the midfielder only having recently recovered from an injury.

“He did well in the first half, but he didn’t play from the wing, he played as one of the two eights along with Bruno,” Rangnick told his post-match news conference.

“On the wing we played with Jesse Lingard and Jadon Sancho and he [Pogba] did great, but after 60 minutes you could see him starting to tire, which is normal after such a long injury break.

“It was great however to bring on two energetic players like Fred and Anthony Elanga.”

