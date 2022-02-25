Man United ready to spend this summer as they consider moves for England duo – report

Manchester United are ready to spend big in the summer transfer window regardless of whether they qualify for the Champions League, with Harry Kane and Declan Rice among their top targets, according to reports.

ESPN is claiming that the Red Devils are prepared to splash the cash ahead of next season even if they miss out on a place in the top four this term.

According to the same article, Manchester United targets Kane and Rice have indicated that they want to play in Europe’s elite club competition, but the Red Devils remain convinced that they would be able to land top talent this summer even if they cannot offer them Champions League football.

The story says that Red Devils sources have pointed to their world-record signing of Paul Pogba back in 2016, with the Frenchman having signed for the Red Devils even though they could only offer Europa League football at the time.

The article goes on to say that Manchester United have started the process of appointing their next permanent manager, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick set to move into a consultancy role at the end of this season.

Kane, 28, was strongly linked with a move away from Spurs last summer, with both Manchester clubs touted as possible destinations. However, the England captain ended up staying in north London and he has scored 15 goals and made two assists for the Lilywhites so far this term.

Rice, 23, meanwhile, has also seen the speculation about his future grow in recent months, with the midfielder having been linked with a move away from West Ham United.

The England international has netted four goals and made four assists in 32 games in all competitions for West Ham United so far this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they host Watford at Old Trafford.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip