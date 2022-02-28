Manchester United have been scouting PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo ahead of a potential move to sign the Netherlands international this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the 20-time English champions are interested in a swoop to sign the 22-year-old to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The same article states that Manchester United have already watched the PSV forward on a number of occasions this season following his prolific form in the Eredivisie.

According to the same story, Gakpo has been PSV’s standout player in the 2021-22 campaign as they look to challenge bitter rivals Ajax for the Eredivisie title.

The Daily Mirror go on to state that Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has instructed the club’s scouts to continue monitoring the PSV forward as the Red Devils look for long-term replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

The media outlet reveal that the Red Devils are also keeping tabs on Sporting Lisbon defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha as Rangnick looks to improve the club’s options in the middle of the park following the inconsistent performances of Fred and Scott McTominay this term.

Sporting are prepared to listen to offers of around £20m for the 26-year-old despite Palhinha’s contract release clause sitting at around £50m, according to the report.

The Daily Mirror claim that Manchester United’s scouts have watched Palhinha in at least eight games this season.

Gakpo has scored seven goals and has made 12 assists in 18 games in the Dutch top flight this season, while Palhinha has netted three times in 19 gams in the Primeira Liga.

Manchester United will look to bounce back from their disappointing goalless draw against Watford at the weekend when they travel to face Manchester City in the derby on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip