Paul Merson has questioned Manchester United’s decision to send Donny van de Beek on loan to Everton.

The Netherlands international moved to Everton in the January transfer window after he was unable to establish himself as a regular in the Manchester United team.

Van de Beek was unable to break into the Manchester United starting line-up under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the Norwegian head coach signing the Dutch midfielder in a £40m deal from Ajax in 2020.

Solskjaer’s successor Ralf Rangnick has also used Van de Beek sparingly since taking over the reins of the 20-time English champions on an interim basis.

Van de Beek scored one goal in 50 appearances for Manchester United since arriving at Old Trafford but only a handful have been starts.

The Dutchman will have the chance to prove to the Premier League his quality under new Everton manager Frank Lampard at Goodison Park.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes Manchester United have made a mistake allowing Van de Beek to leave.

“I felt sorry for Donny van de Beek at Manchester United,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“He never moaned and just got on with it. I think Manchester United have missed a trick here – he’s a very good player and I think he’ll be very successful at Everton.

“Frank Lampard can get Van de Beek’s career going. He was a top player at Ajax but fell behind the eight-ball at Manchester United. At a club of that stature, you need to hit the ground running the minute you’re at the club, but he was never given a chance. If it wasn’t going right for United, he was always the first to come off.

“The environment at Everton might suit him. They’re nowhere near as massive a club in the Premier League, and the expectations won’t be as big either. He’ll be able to relax and play the football he played at Ajax that got him to Manchester United in the first place.”

Van de Beek was a key part of the Ajax side that won the Eredivisie title in 2019, while the Netherlands international scored 41 goals in 175 games in all competitions for the Dutch giants.

Lampard explained his decision to sign Van de Beek on loan from Manchester United and Dele Alli from Spurs in a permanent deal in his first two deals as Everton boss.

“In terms of our business with Donny and Dele, they’re separate cases,” Lampard is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

“I just look at the player and the person and I had conversations with them both.

“My job now is to create an environment to support them to let them show the talent they have.

“It’s natural talent they have and we have to harness it. It’s my job to put it all together.

“I’ve come up against them in the past and was very impressed with them. Sometimes it’s good to get players in who have a point to prove. They come in with hunger. I trust in their talent and I trust them as people.”

