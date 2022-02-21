Manchester United are hoping to usurp Liverpool FC’s bid to sign Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Merseyside outfit are the clear favourites to sign Carvalho after Liverpool FC were on the brink of clinching a £5m deal for the Fulham teenager in the January transfer window.

The same article states that the Reds failed to get the deal over the line before the deadline to open the door for other Premier League clubs to challenge Liverpool FC for Carvalho’s signing in the summer.

Now, according to the same story, Manchester United have sent scouts to watch the Liverpool FC target after Carvalho played against Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round at the start of February.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils were impressed with the teenager after he broke the deadlock in Fulham’s 4-1 loss to the current Premier League leaders.

And the media outlet claim that Manchester United are ready to beat Liverpool FC to Carvalho’s signature in the 2022 summer transfer window.

However, because Liverpool FC have already agreed a fee with Fulham for Carvalho, Manchester United are likely to have their work cut out to sign the England Under-18 international, according to the same story.

The report adds that Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring Carvalho’s performances ahead of the summer transfer window.

Carvalho has scored seven goals and has made five assists in 23 games in the Championship this season to help the Cottagers sit at the top of the table ahead of a potential return to the Premier League.

Born in Torres Vedras, Portugal, Carvalho began his youth career at Benfica and joined London side Fulham in 2014. He has scored eight goals in 23 games for Fulham’s first team across the last two seasons.

