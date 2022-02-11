The Manchester United squad are eager for Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino to take over the reins from Ralf Rangnick in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils players would love to see the ex-Tottenham Hotpur manager succeed Rangnick at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The same article states that Rangnick believes Ajax manager Erik ten Hag would be the best candidate to take over from the German ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

According to the same story though, Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold could look to pursue Pochettino ahead of the end of Rangnick’s interim role.

The Sun go on to write that the 20-time English champions have been long-term admirers of the Argentinian head coach since before Pochettino parted company with Tottenham in 2019.

The media outlet go on to say that the Red Devils squad believe they need a manager with Premier League experience in order to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool FC for the title.

The story adds that Rangnick prefers Ten Hag because of the Dutch head coach’s record of giving young players a chance in the senior team at Ajax.

The former RB Leipzig manager is set to move into a director of football role so the German will have a lot of say about the appointment of his long-term successor, according to the report.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley on Tuesday night as they continued their inconsistent start to the 2022 calendar year.

The Red Devils will take on Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime before a home clash against Brighton on Tuesday night. Manchester United will then travel to Leeds United on 20 February before the first leg of their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday 23 February.

