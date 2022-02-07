Manchester United and Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report in Germany.

Sky Germany, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the Germany international as Gnabry’s contract talks with Bayern Munich continue to stall.

The same article states that Gnabry is unhappy that he doesn’t have parity with some of Bayern’s top earners despite establishing himself as a key player at the Allianz Arena.

According to the same story, the ex-Arsenal winger is prepared to leave on a free transfer this summer if the 26-year-old is dissatisfied with Bayern’s offer of a new contract.

The report goes on to claim that Gnabry is attracting a lot of interest from some of Europe’s top club seeing as the Bayern winger has scored 10 times in 21 games in the Bundesliga this season.

Sky Germany claim that Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick and Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp are interested by the prospect of signing the Bayern midfielder on a free transfer this summer.

The German media outlet add that Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are also monitoring Gnabry’s contract situation ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann was recently asked about Gnabry’s contract situation and said, according to The Daily Mail: “I would wish for nothing more than that he would extend.”

Gnabry moved to Bayern in a £5m deal from Arsenal in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The Germany international has scored 59 times in 154 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at Bayern.

Gnabry has won three Bundesliga titles, two German Cups, the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup since joining Bayern.

