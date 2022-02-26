Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Watford

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to ease to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils have the opportunity to move to within a point of Chelsea FC if Ralf Rangnick’s side manage to beat the relegation strugglers at Old Trafford.

Although Manchester United have struggled for consistency under Rangnick, the 20-time English champions are unbeaten in the Premier League in their last seven games.

Manchester United have beaten Brighton and Leeds United in their last two fixtures to cement their position in the top four ahead of Arsenal and West Ham.

The Red Devils were 4-2 winners against Leeds United on Sunday thanks to goals from Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Anthony Elanga at Elland Road.

Watford lost 4-1 to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night as Roy Hodgson was unable to mastermind a win against his former club to leave the Hornets in the bottom three.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to ease to a 3-0 win against Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

“Watford won 4-1 when these sides met in November, which was the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Three months on and United still have issues. They put in another disjointed performance against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, but got away with a 1-1 draw and are very much in that last-16 tie.

“Under Ralf Rangnick, they do seem to have a knack of getting a result without playing particularly well, but I still feel they need a really convincing performance soon.

“We know what Hornets boss Roy Hodgson will do – concede possession but try to make his side hard to break down and leave little space for United’s attackers to operate in, then attack on the break.

“On his last three visits to Old Trafford, with Crystal Palace between 2018 and 2020, it worked extremely well. He won twice and drew the other occasion 0-0, but it’s going to be hard for Watford to replicate those results. I don’t see them holding out.”

Watford were 4-1 winners against Manchester United in the reverse fixture back in November in a result that ultimately sealed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s fate at the 20-time English champions.

The Red Devils have won four of their last six meetings against Watford, while the London side have beaten Manchester United twice.

Author’s Verdict

Manchester United managed to secure a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in their Champions League clash in the Spanish capital on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils will have to recover quickly for the visit of a Watford side who suffered a demoralising defeat at the hands of Palace at Vicarage Road last time out.

Manchester United should have too much firepower for Hodgson’s men even if they suffer from a slight Champions League hangover.

