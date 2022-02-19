Michael Owen states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Saturday 19 February 2022, 09:00 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure three points in a narrow 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action this weekend fresh from being crowned world champions after the Blues were 2-1 winners against Palmeiras in the Fifa Club World Cup final last week.

The Blues will be eager to re-establish some breathing room in third position seeing as Manchester United have moved to within four points of Thomas Tuchel with the chasing pack hot on the Red Devils’ heels.

Chelsea FC have only managed to win two of their last six league games, causing them to lose significant ground on Premier League leaders Manchester City and Liverpool FC.

The south west London side ended a winless run with a 2-0 victory over bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League fixture before the Club World Cup.

Palace are winless in their last five Premier League games to leave Patrick Vieira’s men in 13th position in the table.

The Eagles haven’t won a Premier League game since a 3-0 victory over Norwich at Selhurst Park at the end of December.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea to beat Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

“Palace haven’t been playing badly, but that’s now two defeats in a row,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They need some luck to go their way, but they also need to take some of their chances. They’ve got a lot of attacking quality, so I think the results will pick up.

“Chelsea have had a week off after winning the Club World Cup, and I’d expect them to come back in good form. They’ve got a big couple of months ahead of them, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them lift some more silverware.

“This will be an even game, but I think Chelsea will have too much quality for Palace. 2-1.”

Chelsea FC have won their last eight games against Crystal Palace.

The Blues have only won two of their last eight Premier League games to drop out of contention in the title race.

