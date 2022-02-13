Michael Owen predicts Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to drop more points in the race for Champions League qualification when they host Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs have suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats under Antonio Conte to dent their hopes of securing a top-four finish this season.

Tottenham suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat by Southampton in midweek following their 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC before that, leaving Conte’s side outside of the top-four places in the Premier League table.

The Italian head coach will be looking for an immediate response from his players as they look to get their top-four bid back on track and challenge for Champions League qualification.

Wolves, who lost 1-0 to Arsenal at home last week, have a decent recent record against Spurs, having won two of their last three away league games against the north Londoners.

Spurs, though, are looking to secure their first Premier League double over Wolves since the 2003-04 season.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is expecting Tottenham to drop yet more points on Sunday afternoon and is backing the two sides to play out a 1-1 draw.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Spurs must be the most unpredictable side in the league. I really fancied them to go on a good run and threaten for the top four, but they were poor against Southampton. Conte doesn’t look happy, and the pressure is on him and his squad here.

“Bruno Lage will have been disappointed to go out of the FA Cup last week, but Wolves can really focus on their top-four push now. They’ve got the second-best defence in the league, and I think they’ll have a strong finish to this season.

“This is a big game for both. I’m going for a 1-1 draw.”

Tottenham will play Manchester City and Burnley in their next two Premier League games after Sunday’s clash.

