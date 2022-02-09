Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Southampton

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to ease to a 2-0 victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Spurs head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the English top flight following their 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last time out.

Tottenham have since booked their spot in the FA Cup fifth round thanks to a 3-1 victory over Brighton at the weekend at home.

The Lilywhites started this midweek round of fixtures in seventh place in the Premier League table and two points adrift of the top four – but Spurs have multiple games in hand over their closest rivals as things stand.

Southampton started the week in 12th place in the Premier League table and are currently 11 points behind Spurs heading into their trip to north London on Wednesday night.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Lawrenson doesn’t expect the Lilywhites to have any trouble when they host the Saints this week and he is backing Antonio Conte’s men to claim all three points.

Writing in his preview column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “I don’t know how Tottenham’s new signings, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur are going to fit into Antonio Conte’s side, but the most important thing for Spurs is to see Harry Kane scoring again.

“Kane back on the goal trail is a headline we’ve been waiting a long time to see, because it doesn’t feel like he has been fully fit or at his best for much of this season.

“We know Southampton are hard to beat, and they took a point off Spurs with 10 men at St Mary’s Stadium at the end of last year, but if Kane is firing then Tottenham will be too.”

After Wednesday’s game, Spurs face four Premier League clashes in a row – against Wolves, Manchester City, Burnley and Leeds United – before they take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fifth round away from home in early March.

