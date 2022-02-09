Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Southampton

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 3-1 home victory against Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Spurs are preparing to welcome the Saints to their home ground as they look to continue their bid for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte’s men are currently in an excellent position to climb back into the top four, with Spurs in seventh place but having as many as four games in hand over some of their closest rivals.

West Ham United are currently fourth in the table and four points ahead of Spurs, but the north London side have played four games fewer than David Moyes’ men.

Spurs have won three of their last five games in the Premier League and will now be looking to string together a run of positive results as we approach the business end of the season.

Recent history favours the home side heading into this game – Southampton have lost 13 of the 19 Premier League meetings since 2012, and only Manchester City have beaten them as often as Spurs during that period.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen is tipping the home side to have too much for the south coast outfit and is predicting a comfortable win for Conte’s men.

Writing in his preview column for BetVictor, Owen said: “It’s been a strange couple of weeks for Spurs. Antonio Conte wasn’t happy with their lack of transfer business, but he never is.

“Nonetheless, they did bring in a couple of players from Juve, players who Conte knows well. If those two can hit the ground running, I really fancy Spurs to get in the top four.

“Ralph Hasenhuttl was happy with his squad and Southampton have had a decent six months. They’ve pulled away from the relegation zone, based in large parts to an excellent home record.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if Southampton got a goal here, but Spurs should win this. 3-1 Spurs.”

Southampton have lost 10 of their last 11 away fixtures against Tottenham in all competitions, including each of the last six.

