Paul Merson states his prediction for Tottenham v Wolves

Paul Merson is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will drop more points in the top-four race against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday lunchtime.

Spurs squandered an early lead to lose 3-2 to Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday night despite twice taking the lead in north London.

Tottenham have lost successive Premier League games for the first time since Antonio Conte took over the reins of Spurs from his predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo.

Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Spurs to dent Tottenham’s hopes of challenging West Ham, Manchester United and Arsenal for a place in the Champions League.

Wolves will make the trip to Tottenham just a point adrift of Spurs despite losing 1-0 to Arsenal in their mid-week clash at Molineux Stadium.

The West Midlands club have won four of their last six Premier League games to move into the top half of the table.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is backing Wolves to hold Tottenham to a draw in north London in Sunday’s early kick-off.

“That was a stinking result for Tottenham the other day,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “They had games in hand, and they could have been a shoo-in for the Premier League top four. Now, they’ve fallen behind.

“Tottenham’s performance worried me the other night – they got absolutely slaughtered. If they’d won that game, it would’ve just papered over the cracks.

“Both teams have to win this game. A draw here is no good and will just help the likes of Arsenal, West Ham, and Man United. Wolves lost to Arsenal in their midweek game, and will need to play Arsenal away from home. They need a win here, but I see both teams playing out a draw this weekend.”

Tottenham were 1-0 winners against Wolves at Molineux Stadium back in August thanks to Dele Alli’s tenth-minute winner.

Spurs beat Wolves in the Carabao Cup before Conte’s side lost to Chelsea FC in the League Cup semi-finals.

The West Midlands club have an impressive record in north London in the past three seasons following a return of six points from a possible nine.

Tottenham will travel to Manchester City in the Premier League next Saturday.

