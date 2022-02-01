‘We have to believe’: Bruno Fernandes sets Man United targets for the season

Bruno Fernandes has challenged Manchester United to finish in the top four and win the FA Cup and Champions League this season.

It has been an up-and-down campaign so far for the Red Devils, with Manchester United having struggled to produce consistent form for much of the season.

Their stuttering form in the Premier League in the opening stages of the campaign eventually led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal and the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as the club’s interim boss towards the end of last year.

The Red Devils currently find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League table as they bid to secure their spot in the Champions League for next season via a top-four finish.

Rangnick’s side are also set to take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fourth round before a two-legged clash against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16 later in the month.

Fernandes has now talked up the importance of Manchester United finishing the season as strongly as possible in the cup competitions, as they also aim to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

“Of course, in the league it is too far now,” said Fernandes. “We have to be realistic and we have to fight for the top four and being in the Champions League next season. At the same time, fight for the Champions League and the FA Cup.

“I don’t care what people think or can say about us winning the Champions League or the FA Cup. I think we have the chance to win it, the qualities to win it and, most of all, we are in those competitions. Until we are out, we have to believe we can win those competitions.”

The Portuguese playmaker also highlighted the importance of Manchester United challenging for trophies in the coming campaigns.

“My ambition is still the same, I want to win trophies with the club,” said Fernandes. “That will always be in my mind until the last day I am at the club. I don’t know when that will be but, until then, I will believe that I can win trophies with this club because I think we can and I think the club deserves it, the fans deserve it and also the players, we deserve to win a trophy.

“Whenever that is, we have to do it step by step and understand we have those qualities but we have to understand how to do it, how to put everything together – the qualities and the intensity and everything.”

Fernandes has been in good form for Manchester United so far this season, scoring seven goals and making five assists in 21 Premier League games for the Red Devils.

