‘I don’t think’: Mark Lawrenson predicts Wolves v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is backing Wolves to claim a 2-0 victory over Arsenal on Thursday night to further dent the Gunners’ hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

Arsenal started the week in sixth place in the Premier League table and two points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United as Mikel Arteta looks to steer the north London side to Champions League qualification this season.

The Gunners have been left with nothing to play for but Champions League places this season after they were knocked out of both the League Cup and FA Cup in January.

Arsenal have endured something of a blip in recent weeks in the Premier League and suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Manchester City before a disappointing goalless draw with Burnley at the end of January.

Wolves have conceded the fewest goals of any team in the top half of the table aside from Manchester City, heading into this week’s round of games.

Wolves began the week in eighth place in the Premier League table and two points behind Arsenal – and former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is tipping the hosts to claim a 2-0 victory and climb above the Gunners this week.

Writing in his preview column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Arsenal had an awful January, failing to win in the league and tumbling out of both domestic cups.

“Wolves went out of the FA Cup last weekend, to Norwich, but their Premier League form has been very impressive since the turn of the year.

“Bruno Lage’s side are very good defensively and that means they can put in a pretty average performance going forward but still have a chance of winning games because they are so solid.

“They have conceded only 16 in 21 league games so far and I don’t think Arsenal will break them down either.”

Arsenal, who finished in eighth place and without a trophy last season, will take on Brentford, Wolves and Watford in their next three Premier League games after Thursday’s clash at Molineux.

