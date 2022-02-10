‘I worry’: Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Wolves v Arsenal

Michael Owen is tipping Wolves to claim a 1-0 home win over Arsenal in the Premier League at Molineux on Thursday night.

Wolves have been in excellent form this season and they currently find themselves just two points behind Arsenal in the table and having played the same number of games as the Gunners.

Arsenal had been in great form in the Premier League over the festive period before they lost 2-1 to Manchester City at the start of January and were then held to a goalless draw by Burnley last time out.

The Gunners were also dumped out of both domestic cup competitions last month to leave them with only Premier League places to play for this season as they aim to qualify for next season’s Champions League via a top-four finish.

Wolves have an excellent defensive record this season, having only conceded 16 goals so far – a figure considerably lower than most of the teams around them in the table.

And former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is backing the home side to frustrate Arsenal, who offloaded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to FC Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Wolves have gone from strength to strength under Bruno Lage and a win here, would really give them some hopes of even sneaking into the top four. They are so strong defensively and it means that they are always in with a chance.

“What a strange couple of weeks at Arsenal. A lot of departures but no incomings. I worry where the goals will come from. I know Aubameyang was having a difficult season, but he was still by far their best goal scorer. It’s a lot of pressure on the likes of Lacazette and Martinelli.

“I fancy Wolves to win here and keep yet another clean sheet. It won’t be high scoring, but they’ll edge it 1-0.”

Meanwhile, Italian side AS Roma are reportedly thinking about making a bid to sign Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka in the summer transfer window.

Website football.london is claiming that the Italian side remain as keen admirers of the Switzerland international and could make a move at the end of the season.

