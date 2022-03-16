Jamie Carragher predicts who will win the title after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Arsenal

Jamie Carragher is backing Liverpool FC to go on and win the Premier League title after the Reds moved to within a point of leaguer leaders Manchester City thanks to their 2-0 victory at Arsenal at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

Arsenal looked more threatening in a pulsating first half at the Emirates Stadium as Gabriel Martinelli posed a danger up against Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Sadio Mane came close to breaking the deadlock for the visitors on the stroke of half-time when Trent Alexander-Arnold picked out the Senegal international with a superb pass but the Liverpool FC no10 fired over the crossbar.

The 30-year-old thought he had made the breakthrough at the start of the second half when Mane beat Ramsdale but the goal was ruled out due to offside.

But Diogo Jota edged the Premier League title challengers into a slender lead when the Portugal international managed to squeeze a finish past Ramsdale at the Arsenal goalkeeper’s near post in the 54th minute.

Liverpool FC were 2-0 up eight minutes later when Jota’s replacement Roberto Firmino produced a clever finish in front of Ramsdale after Andy Robertson managed to pick out the Brazil international.

And Sky Sports pundit Carragher tipped Liverpool FC to win the Premier League crown after their impressive 2-0 win at Arsenal.

I think it’s absolutely massive,” Carragher told Sky Sports when asked about the importance of their 2-0 victory in the context of the title race.

“I think everyone connected with Liverpool FC will think they’ll go on and win the title.

“There is still a point in it but I think the momentum Liverpool have.”

Liverpool FC are a point behind Manchester City after their 2-0 win over Arsenal, although the Reds have a better goal difference than Pep Guardiola’s men.

Arsenal face a difficult game at Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Saturday lunchtime, while Liverpool FC will take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-final at Hillsborough on Sunday.

