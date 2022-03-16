Gary Neville reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Arsenal

Gary Neville praised Liverpool FC for bouncing back from a difficult first half to win 2-0 at Arsenal on Wednesday night to move to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Gunners posed a danger in wide areas in the first half as Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli had some joy taking on Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But it was Liverpool FC who had the only effort on target in the opening 45 minute when Joel Matip’s header from a corner was saved by Aaron Ramsdale before Sadio Mane fired over the crossbar on the stroke of half-time.

Mane had a goal ruled out for offside at the start of the second half before Diogo Jota managed to beat Ramsdale at his near post in the 54th minute in what was the Portugal international’s last action of the game before he was substituted.

Jota’s replacement Roberto Firmino doubled Liverpool FC’s lead in the 62nd minute when the Brazilian forward produced a deft finish following Robertson’s tenacity on the left wing to win the ball back from Saka.

Sky Sports pundit Neville hailed Liverpool FC as one of the best teams in the world after the Reds managed to weather a first-half storm from Arsenal to secure three points in the English capital on Wednesday night.

“It’s what the best teams do,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“They get through the first few rounds and then it’s bang, bang. Jurgen Klopp held his nerve when many wouldn’t. The guy [Jota] scores a goal, Klopp doesn’t change the substitute.

“Robertson wins it back off Saka and it’s whether he can deliver. The left back supplies the goal. It’s a lovely little touch. We see so many players not get that one right. Firmino does.”

Neville was also critical of Ramsdale for Jota’s opening goal as the Arsenal goalkeeper made a rare mistake since his move to The Emirates.

“The danger is Jota,” Neville added. “That has got to be saved.

“Ramsdale has taken a lot of praise in the last few weeks but that is really poor goalkeeping. It just goes through his hand. It’s a big goal for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.”

Arsenal will make the trip to Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Saturday lunchtime, while Liverpool FC face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-final at Hillsborough on Sunday.

