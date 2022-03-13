Piers Morgan reacts during Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Leicester City

Piers Morgan took to social media to reveal his delight as Arsenal moved back into the top four thanks to a 2-0 home victory over Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal headed into the game after having dropped out of the top four following Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham on Saturday evening.

The Gunners, however, knew that a victory against the Foxes would put them back above the Red Devils heading into a crucial period of the season for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Arsenal started brightly and took the lead in the 11th minute when Thomas Partey headed home Gabriel Martinelli’s corner.

Alexandre Lacazette then made it 2-0 to the home side when he smashed home his penalty in the 59th minute after Caglar Soyuncu was adjudged to have handled in the box following a VAR review.

The victory was Arsenal’s fifth in a row in the Premier League and left them in fourth place in the table and with two games in hand over most of their rivals.

And celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan was clearly delighted by what he saw from his beloved Gunners side on Sunday.

Posting on Twitter after Partey’s opener, Morgan wrote: “BOOM! 1-0. Terrific goal ⁦@Thomaspartey22.”



⁩

Then, after Lacazette’s penalty, Morgan added: “2-0. Good penalty by @LacazetteAlex – his first goal of 2022.”

After the final whistle, Morgan added: “Another excellent performance by Arsenal, orchestrated by this guy who’s becoming a top class playmaker. #Odegaard.”

Meanwhile, former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison heaped praise on Martinelli following an impressive showing from the young Brazilian.

“Gabriel Martinelli has been outstanding again,” Morrison said on BBC Radio 5 Live during commentary. “I think he is a fantastic young player and he is only going to get better and better.”

He then pointed to Arsenal’s other young talents, adding: “Emile Smith Rowe, who has also had an outstanding season, is coming on. They do produce them at Arsenal. They have got a lot of good youngsters.

“Smith Rowe is a talented individual with the potential to go all the way. He oozes class whenever he gets on the ball.”

Next up for Arsenal is a crunch home clash against title-chasing Liverpool FC at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

