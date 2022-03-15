Garth Crooks has described Martin Odegaard as “a touch of class” following his performance in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday.

The playmaker produced another fine display for Mikel Arteta’s men as Arsenal claimed an important win in their bid to secure a top-four finish this season.

Thomas Partey opened the scoring from a corner in the first half, before Alexandre Lacazette made the points secure when he converted his penalty on the hour-mark.

The win lifted Arsenal back into fourth place in the Premier League table ahead of the Gunners’ showdown with title-chasing Liverpool FC at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

Odegaard, 23, has been in good form for the Gunners lately and has scored five goals and made four assists in 28 games for the north London side so far this term.

Former Tottenham star Crooks has now explained why he placed Odegaard in his team of the week for this weekend’s action following his impressive showing against the Foxes.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “I was taken to task last week by a punter, in a petrol station of all places, who asked me why I hadn’t selected Martin Odegaard in my team after his performance against Watford.

“I had thought about putting Odegaard in for a while but realised I had run out of places. Reece James, Philippe Coutinho, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez were a bit spicy I told this punter, but I did say to him he had a fair point.

“No such problems this week. In a performance that was not scintillating but professional – and I thought Leicester were poor – Odegaard looks a touch of class.

“Arsenal are turning out steady, consistent performances. I wish I could say the same about their neighbours.”

Arsenal are in the driving seat to secure a top-four finish, with the Gunners currently a point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United with three games in hand.

However, Arsenal boss Arteta is not allowing himself to get carried away by his side’s position in the table.

“I look at the table with the games that we have remaining,” said Arteta on Sunday. “We know where we are now, but we have to look forward.

“We have to look at what we do, focus on our performances and prepare for the next match and that’s it. Because the rest is just guessing. I’m not a great gambler, I never have been and I don’t want to gamble.”

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip