Ian Wright rates Man United and Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the top four

Ian Wright believes that Arsenal are facing an uphill task to finish in the top four this season – despite their promising position in the table.

The Gunners are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table and two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, but the north Londoners have three games in hand over the Red Devils as things stand.

Manchester United were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Watford in the Premier League on Saturday as they dropped more points in the race for Champions League qualification.

Arsenal would move seven points clear of Manchester United if they were to win their games in hand, but some of those fixtures include clashes with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC.

Former Arsenal star Wright believes that it will be “more difficult” for the Gunners to finish in the top four ahead of the Red Devils this season because Manchester United have the ability to brush teams aside when they are on song.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, as quoted by Metro, Wright said: “Arsenal are going to have to do a lot to try and stay where they are.

“I think they’re doing fantastic with the team that they’ve got, inexperienced, young players. Three games in hand, yeah, but that’s Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool, so that’s going to be tough.

“When you look at Man United and what they can do, and what they’re not taking advantage of, that’s a game they should win today [against Watford], no problem.

“It’s more difficult for Arsenal because I think they’re stretching themselves to do what they’re doing at the moment.

“Man United, for me, they could do more, they should be doing more, they should’ve hammered Watford today, and that’s what Arsenal haven’t got, we haven’t got that comfort of knowing we can do that.

“Man United and the fans should be very frustrated because that [the draw with Watford] is frustrating to watch.”

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta felt that his side’s win over Wolves on Thursday night boosted his team’s top-four hopes.

“It pulled us a little bit closer,” said Arteta after the 2-1 win. “One game less and three points. 13 games to go, and now it’s about Watford.

“I think it’s about belief, that we should keep playing the way that we are playing – and keep insisting – and have that resilience and that capacity to dominate matches like we are doing right now…and then that’s the energy and (synergy) with our fans to create a special atmosphere, where people don’t want to come and play against Arsenal.”

Arsenal are back in top-flight action on Sunday when they travel to take on Watford in the Premier League. Manchester United, meanwhile, will face Manchester City at The Etihad later on the same day.

