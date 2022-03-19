Gary Neville, Martin Keown react to Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Aston Villa

Gary Neville described Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa as a “big win” for the Gunners as they cemented their place in the top-four thanks to Bukayo Saka’s first-half goal.

Arsenal headed into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

Mikel Arteta’s side started brightly and took the lead in the 30th minute when Bukayo Saka drilled home from the edge of the box after pouncing on a loose ball.

Arsenal edged the possession, with 54 per cent, and Aston Villa only conjured a single shot on target during the whole game despite having some chances in the second half.

Saka has now scored 10 goals in all competitions for the north London side.

The win left Arsenal fourth in the table and four points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester United, with the Gunners having played a game less than the Red Devils.

And posting on Twitter after the final whistle, former Manchester United star Neville wrote: “Big win that for Arsenal!”

Meanwhile, ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown was impressed by the way the Gunners handled the game at Villa Park.

“I thought that was a really good, controlled performance from Arsenal,” Keown said on BT Sport after the final whistle.

“[Thomas] Partey in midfield had a good performance. Saka just keeps getting better and better. Top four? There’s still a long way to go but they are full of confidence these players.”

Next up for Arsenal is their trip to face Crystal Palace on 4 April in the Premier League.

