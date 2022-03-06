‘A special talent’: Roy Keane raves about Arsenal star during 3-2 victory at Watford

Roy Keane singled out Bukayo Saka for special praise after the England youngster helped to fire Arsenal to a 3-2 victory at Watford on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal headed into the game looking to make it four wins on the spin in the Premier League and boost their hopes of securing a top-four finish.

Mikel Arteta’s men made the perfect start when Martin Odegaard combined brilliantly with Saka and fired home into the bottom corner to give the Gunners the lead in the fifth minute.

However, Watford were level in the 11th minute when Cucho Hernandez’s acrobatic volley beat Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal took the lead once again in the 30th minute when Saka played a one-two with Alexandre Lacazette and fired home into the top corner.

Gabriel Martinelli then fired home to make it 3-1 to the Gunners in the 52nd minute. Moussa Sissoko slotted home for the hosts in the 87th minute to set up a tense finale but the Gunners held on to claim their fourth win in a row in the top flight.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was highly impressed by Saka’s contribution as he helped Arsenal take the lead twice in the first half.

Speaking over footage of Saka’s goal at half-time on Sky Sports, Keane said: “It’s just good aggressive play (from Thomas Partey).

“You’re talking about brilliant attacking players but (also) the aggression to go and win the ball back. Lovely one-two with Saka… this kid is a special talent. Tom Cleverley is caught and you’re still thinking this is not the end of the world, but bang – quick movement one-two and Lacazette does well to lay it off.

“Lovely lay-off and weight of pass. Beautiful goal. Outstanding finish from the kid (Saka). He’s a special player this lad.”

The win left Arsenal fourth in the table ahead of the Manchester derby later on Sunday. Arsenal return to action with a home clash against Leicester City next Sunday.

