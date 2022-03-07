Mikel Arteta has revealed his delight at the way Ben White has adapted to life since joining Arsenal from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer.

The central defender has slotted straight into the Arsenal back-line following his £50m move in the summer, with the 24-year-old having started most of the north London side’s games this season.

White is now focused on helping Arsenal to end the season on a positive note by claiming a top-four finish in the Premier League and a spot in the Champions League for next term.

Arteta has now explained why he has been so happy with the way that White has developed since his arrival at The Emirates last summer.

Speaking in an interview before Arsenal’s trip to Watford on Sunday, Arteta said of White: “He’s had a brilliant season.

“I think again what he’s done, how quickly he’s adapted, how quickly he’s been able to handle the pressure with the number that he’s wearing, with the price that we paid, with what we demand him to do. Straight away at his age, he’s been great.”

Another player who has been adapted well following a move to Arsenal last summer is goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who has firmly established himself as the club’s number one shot-stopper following his move from Stoke City.

And Arteta has been thrilled by the way Ramsdale has performed since his transfer.

Asked if Ramsdale is one of the signings of the season, Arteta replied: “I would say that any of my players can get that award but obviously there is no question about how Aaron is performing, what he has brought to the team and how quickly he’s adapted to what he’s transmitting every time he is on the field.

“Hopefully he can get a prize but there are still a lot of games to play.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they host Leicester City at The Emirates.

