David Ornstein provides fresh update on Bukayo Saka’s Arsenal future

Arsenal have held initial discussions about the possibility of extending Bukayo Saka’s contract at the club following his excellent recent form, according to journalist David Ornstein.

Saka has been earning lots of praise for his fine performances for the Gunners in recent weeks, with the 20-year-old having scored nine goals and made five assists in 28 Premier League games for Mikel Arteta’s men.

The England international put on another impressive showing at the weekend when he scored the only goal of the game in the first half of Arsenal’s 1-0 victory at Aston Villa.

Saka’s current contract at Arsenal is understood to expire in the summer of 2024, and so the Gunners are likely to be keen to extend his stay beyond then.

According to journalist Ornstein, the north London club recently held talks with Saka’s agent, and the possibility of a new and improved contract was discussed.

Ornstein says that the club made their intentions to offer Saka a new deal “clear” and that formal talks and an offer of a fresh contract are set to follow shortly.

Posting on Twitter, Ornstein said: “Arsenal have held an initial conversation with Bukayo Saka camp over a new contract. [The] 20-year-old’s deal runs to 2023 with one-year option in Arsenal’s favour.

“[The] club recently met agent and made intentions clear. Formal talks and offer expected to follow soon.”

Saka has been earning lots of praise from his team-mates following his excellent form this season – and Gunners midfielder Thomas Partey recently described the attacker as one of the best young players on the planet.

Speaking earlier in the month, Partey said of Saka: “We all know what he is doing. He is one of the best young players in the world now.

“I think he is doing a great job. I hope he stays with us for a long time and does what he can, and tries to take this team far.”

