Rio Ferdinand has told Arsenal to consider making a move to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

The north London side are expected to be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements in the summer after they allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the club and sign for FC Barcelona on a free transfer in January.

Arsenal are bound to be linked with a whole host of potential attacking recruits this summer as they look to add to their firepower ahead of the new campaign.

Gabriel Jesus, 24, has netted six goals and made eight assists in all competitions for Manchester City so far this season, but he has only started 17 of the 27 games he has featured in this term.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has now stated his belief that the Gunners could make a summer swoop to bring in Gabriel Jesus to bolster their frontline.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “If I was Arsenal, I would go and buy Gabriel Jesus.”

Meanwhile, Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano this week confirmed that teenager Bukayo Saka is “really happy” about his current situation at the north London club despite his contract expiring in the summer of 2024.

Posting on social media earlier in the week, Romano said that Arsenal may open talks with Saka about a new and improved contract in the summer.

“Bukayo Saka’s really happy with his Arsenal life,” Romano wrote on Twitter.

“He loves the club, he’s only focused on race for Champions League spot and that’s why new contract talks won’t take place immediately. Potential new deal could be discussed in the summer.”

Arsenal are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Watford away from home on Sunday as they look to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four.

The Gunners are sixth in the table but just two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with three games in hand over the Red Devils.

