Darren Bent: I wouldn’t swap this Arsenal star for Man United playmaker

Darren Bent has claimed that he wouldn’t swap Martin Odegaard for Bruno Fernandes in the Arsenal team on current form.

Odegaard, 23, has been earning lots of praise for his recent performances for the north London side, with the Norway international having become a key player in Mikel Arteta’s side lately, especially in the second half of the season.

The playmaker has been a driving force behind Arsenal’s push for a top-four finish this term, with Odegaard helping the Gunners climb into fourth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification for the first time since 2016.

Fernandes, meanwhile, is widely considered to be one of Manchester United’s most important players, having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon back in January 2020.

The 27-year-old Portugal international has scored nine goals and made six assists in the Premier League this season as the Red Devils rival Arsenal for a top-four finish.

However, former striker Bent feels that Odegaard is more important to Arsenal right now and claims he wouldn’t swap him for Fernandes in the current Gunners team.

Bent said of Fernandes on talkSPORT: “Of course, he’s been a very good player for Manchester United, but I’m still waiting for him to turn up when they really need him in those big games.”

Then, when asked if he was being harsh on Fernandes, who he would surely love to see at Arsenal, Bent replied: “No, I wouldn’t – I’ll tell you that right now. No, I would not.

“Right now, I’d rather have Martin Odegaard with the way Arsenal are playing. I’m taking Odegaard in that role for Arsenal. He’s perfect for what Arsenal are doing right now. I wouldn’t swap him for Bruno.”

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano last week reported that Fernandes is closing in on a new contract with Manchester United after a breakthrough in talks with the club.

“Manchester United are getting closer to extend Bruno Fernandes contract,” Romano wrote on Twitter. “Breakthrough in the negotiations last week – the agreement is now at final stages after talks opened last July. Man United want him as key player for the future.”

Odegaard will be expecting to start for Arsenal when the Gunners take on Crystal Palace away from home on Monday week.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Saturday evening when they welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford.