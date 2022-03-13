Michael Owen delivers his verdict on Arsenal after 2-0 win over Leicester City

Michael Owen has taken to social media to claim that Arsenal are “on the right track” under Mikel Arteta after the Gunners moved back into the top four with a 2-0 victory over Leicester City.

The north London side are currently leading the way in the race to secure fourth spot and a place in next season’s Champions League and their win over Leicester City extended their winning run in the Premier League to five games.

Arteta has been tasked with steering the Gunners back into the Champions League with their first top-four finish since 2016 as he looks to transform the side back into title contenders.

Arsenal claimed a relatively comfortable 2-0 victory over Leicester City at The Emirates on Sunday thanks to Thomas Partey’s header from a corner in the 11th minute and Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty on the hour-mark.

The win boosted their hopes of finishing in the top four ahead of their home clash against Liverpool FC at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

And former Liverpool FC and England star Owen feels that Arteta is starting to prove his worth at Arsenal, claiming that the Gunners are making steady but impressive progress under the Spaniard.

Posting on Twitter towards the end of Sunday’s game, Owen said: “Arteta is a great example of a club sticking by a manager and giving them the time to implement their ideas.

“There’s rarely a quick fix. It may take a couple more years for Arsenal to start challenging for the league but they are on the right track.”

Arsenal have not finished in the Champions League qualification spots since 2016, when Arsene Wenger was still at the helm.

Posting on Twitter after the final whistle, Arsenal and England legend David Seaman expressed his delight at the result: “Great result, great performance, great teamwork! We keep moving up!”

