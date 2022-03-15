Mikel Arteta singles out ‘terrific’ Arsenal star after win over Leicester

Mikel Arteta has singled out the “terrific” Martin Odegaard for his sparking performance in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday.

The Norway international was crowned as the man of the match after an impressive showing at The Emirates as Arsenal claimed an important win which lifted them back into the top four.

Odegaard has been earning lots of praise for his displays in recent weeks, with the 23-year-old having been a key player for Arteta’s men lately.

The playmaker was named as the Sky Sports man of the match for his performance against the Foxes on Sunday and Arteta could not hide his delight at the way the midfielder performed in front of the Gunners faithful.

Asked about Odegaard at his post-match news conference, Arteta said: “He was terrific again today in every aspect of the game, what he had to do in defending, when we were high, when we were deep, in build-up phases, in the final third, the way he understands and manages the game when needed.

“I think he’s come a long way since his arrival, he’s showing great maturity and responsibility on the pitch and he makes the other players better I think.”

The Gunners completed a deal to sign Odegaard from Real Madrid last summer for a fee believed to be around £30m after his loan spell at the club last season.

When asked if Arsenal got a “bargain” with the signing of Odegaard, Arteta replied: “I don’t know, it’s still a little bit early to say that!

“But we were certainly convinced that a player that could fit in our club, in our model, that he has every value that we want from the players to represent this club and then he has the qualities for what we want to do and we are really happy with him.”

Odegaard will be expecting to start when Arsenal return to Premier League action with a home clash against Liverpool FC on Wednesday night.

The Gunners head into the game in fourth place in the table and having won their last five games in a row.

Looking ahead to the Liverpool FC clash, Arteta said: “That’s a different level now, and we have to take the game into a new standard to have a chance to beat them, and we know that.

“Tomorrow [Monday] we are going to start to prepare how we can beat them, and how we are going to start believing that we can beat them, which is crucial to be able to beat them.”

