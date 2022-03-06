Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal transfer priority for this summer

Arsenal are looking for a high-quality centre-forward in the summer transfer window, Mikel Arteta has confirmed.

The north Londoners are expected to look to add to their squad in the off-season as they look to build a team capable of challenging the top sides in the Premier League.

After having allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the club and sign for FC Barcelona on a free transfer in January, and with Alexandre Lacazette out of contract this summer, the Gunners are likely to look for attacking reinforcements at the end of the season.

Now, Arteta has spoken about the qualities the club are looking for in a new striker as they consider their options ahead of the summer transfer market.

Asked about what he is looking for from a potential incoming striker, Arteta told Sky Sports: “He puts the ball in the net, that’s priority number one.

“Goal threat. Any successful team needs enough goal threat in the squad. Without it, you have nothing. You can play good football but you need enough goal threat in the team.

“The other thing is that he has to complement the other people we have, personally and on the pitch, and for that, we need the right profile.

“We need a profile where you can exploit his qualities at the same time as the qualities we already have, so we don’t have to transform our way of playing again to adapt to that specific player.

“He has to have a certain age, a certain level of experience, and he has to be able to come here and play under the pressure of being at Arsenal.”

Arteta went on to admit that the forthcoming summer transfer window will be “more important” than last year’s as he looks to take his side to the next level.

Asked whether this summer’s window will be as important as the last one, Arteta replied: “More important. I think now is the moment we have to go to a different level.

“We have been able to get the squad balance in a much better shape. Financially, we are in a much more stable position with the money we have spent on certain players touching the pitch for a certain amount of minutes. That balance is much better spread out across the squad.

“And now is the moment to raise the quality.”

Arsenal are currently preparing for their away clash against Watford in the Premier League on Sunday as they look to cement their status as one of the main challengers for a top-four finish.

