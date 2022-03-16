Ralf Rangnick reacts to Arsenal position in race for the top four

Ralf Rangnick has admitted that Arsenal are looking “in good shape” to qualify for the Champions League and warned that his Manchester United side must string together a winning run to keep their top-four hopes alive.

The Gunners are currently above the Red Devils in the Premier League table as they look to finish in the top four for the first time since 2016, when Arsene Wenger was still in charge at The Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won their last five games in a row in the English top flight to leave them in fourth place and a point ahead of Manchester United, who are fifth, with three games in hand over the Red Devils.

Arsenal face a tricky home clash against title-chasing Liverpool FC at The Emirates on Wednesday night as they look to take another step towards finishing in the top four.

Rangnick’s Manchester United side were 3-2 winners over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend – and they have won three of their last five outings in the top flight.

Interim boss Rangnick has now admitted that Arsenal are looking good in the race for Champions League qualification and warned that his Manchester United side can ill afford to drop any more points in the run-in.

The Red Devils are not in Premier League action again until 2 April, when they host Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Speaking at a news conference to preview United’s clash with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Rangnick said: “In three weeks, we have the next Premier League game, against Leicester at home, and we will still try to push and do everything to win the next games in the Premier League, we are fully aware we should not be dropping points any more, in none of the games.

“Right now Arsenal is in good shape, they won again [on Sunday] at home against Leicester, so, for us, it’s clear, we have to look after ourselves, and make sure that we win all the next upcoming games in the Premier League.”

Arsenal are in Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they travel to face Aston Villa. They will then travel to face Crystal Palace on Monday 4 April.

