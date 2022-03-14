Ray Parlour says he would “love” to see Arsenal make a move to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United if he becomes available for a transfer.

Rashford’s situation at Old Trafford has become something of a talking point in recent weeks due to his lack of playing time and stuttering form for the Red Devils.

The 24-year-old has found his playing time at the club to be somewhat restricted this season but he was returned to the starting line-up for Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Tottenham on Saturday night and played 68 minutes of the Premier League showdown.

Rashford has only started 10 Premier League games this season and he will be hoping for some more regular playing time between now and the end of the campaign.

The England striker’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, but Manchester United have the option of extending it by a further year.

There is likely to inevitably be speculation about Rashford future in the coming weeks and months as we approach the summer transfer window.

And former Arsenal midfielder Parlour has admitted that he would love the Gunners to consider a move for Rashford if he were to become available this summer.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Parlour said: “Marcus Rashford is going through a bit of a bad spell but he’s a top player.

“I am sure lots of clubs will be enquiring about Marcus Rashford if he was available in the summer.

“Certainly Arsenal, I would love him to come to Arsenal. That’s the position Arsenal need to look at this summer, it’s vital for the club.

“It looks like [Alexandre] Lacazette and [Eddie] Nketiah are heading out the door but I hope they keep Lacazette for another year.

“He’s really shown he cares about the club and his effort has been excellent. He doesn’t score enough goals but the link-up play has been excellent.

“If Rashford’s available – and I don’t think he would be because United would be mad to sell him – but if he is available then Arsenal would definitely be interested.”

Rashford has scored five goals and made two assists in 25 games in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host Liverpool FC at The Emirates.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip