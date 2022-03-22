Gabriel Agbonlahor has described Bukayo Saka as a “ridiculous” talent following his impressive performance in Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Aston Villa at the weekend.

The England international scored the only goal of the game at Villa Park when he drilled home in the 30th minute to hand Mikel Arteta’s men an important victory.

Saka has now scored 10 goals and made five assists in all competitions for the Gunners this season and he continues to be one of the north London side’s top performers.

He has featured in all 28 of Arsenal’s games in the Premier League this term and also made five appearances in the cup competitions.

Former Aston Villa man Agbonlahor has been nothing but impressed by what he has seen from Saka lately and he praised the young Englishman following his impressive showing on Saturday.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said: “Saka looks like a ridiculous threat, even Ashley Young today I said to him after the game, ‘the best left-back in the world wouldn’t have been able to do any better against Saka today’.

“He was frightening, comes short and running long, his pace, the way he runs so direct, honestly he was outstanding.”

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa star Dion Dublin also heaped praise on Saka, and said that Gunners boss Arteta is doing all the right things to get the best out of the attacker.

“Saka is 20 years old and he looks like he’s been playing the game forever,” Dublin said on Match of the Day.

“I felt for Ashley Young to be fair because he was playing against a young boy who is just doing the right thing at the right time.

“He knows when to take the player on, to make the right pass, the right cross. His vision is so good and to make decisions like that is really impressive.

“He performed outstandingly well today. He’s going to be in the Premier League, at the highest level, for a very long time because his attitude is great as well.

“He will get more and more goals too because Mikel Arteta is the right manager for him.”

Saka will be expecting to start for Arsenal when the Gunners, who are currently fourth in the table, return to action with a trip to Crystal Palace on 4 April.

