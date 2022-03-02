Fabrizio Romano provides update on Bukayo Saka’s future at Arsenal

Bukayo Saka is “really happy” with life at Arsenal and is solely focused on helping the Gunners qualify for next season’s Champions League, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old has developed into one of the north London side’s key players since having broken into the first team under Mikel Arteta.

Saka has been a regular fixture in the Arsenal side this season, scoring eight goals and making four assists in 29 games in all competitions for the north London side as they chase a top-four finish.

The attacker also made four appearances for England as they reached the Euro 2020 final last summer, with Saka missing the decisive penalty in the shootout with Italy in the final.

Saka’s future at the north London side has been a bit of a talking point in the last few months – the youngster’s contract at Arsenal is due to expire in the summer of 2024 and he has been touted as a possible future target for Liverpool FC.

However, Italian reporter Romano has now revealed that Saka is content at Arsenal as things stand and is fully focused on helping the Gunners challenge for a top-four finish.

Posting on Twitter, Romano wrote: “Bukayo Saka’s really happy with his Arsenal life.

“He loves the club, he’s only focused on race for Champions League spot and that’s why new contract talks won’t take place immediately. Potential new deal could be discussed in the summer.”

Saka helped Arsenal claim a dramatic 2-1 win over Wolves last week as the Gunners boosted their top-four hopes with their third win in a row in the top flight.

The north Londoners are now preparing to travel to face Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip