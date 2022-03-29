Stan Collymore predicts where Arsenal will finish this season

Stan Collymore is convinced that Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur will pip Arsenal to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners are currently in the driving seat to secure the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot this term, with Arsenal fourth in the table and ahead of both Spurs and the Red Devils with a game in hand.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side face some tricky games in the run-in, with Arsenal still set to play Spurs and Chelsea FC, as well as Manchester United among their final 10 games of the season.

Despite Arsenal’s recent impressive form, former Liverpool FC star Collymore believes that the Gunners are likely to slip up in the run-in and he is tipping Manchester United or Tottenham to finish above them.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Collymore said: “Arsenal, this is it.

“This is the run-in, this is where we get down to business, and it’s time now for Mikel Arteta and the boys to ram everything I’ve said about them again this season firmly back down my throat.

“They’re in pole position, their youngsters are absolutely thriving and they’re playing quality, on-the-front-foot, attacking football. But they have also been dross against the very best and let’s see what that means in the shake-up.

“They still have some decent teams to play, they’re up against Tottenham and Manchester United for that fourth and final Champions League spot, and both of those other clubs will be quite happy for Arsenal to be talked about in column inches with everyone raving about how great they are.

“I’m going for United or Spurs to pip them to the post, though, with Arsenal to choke in the run-in.

“And if they can prove me wrong, I will quite happily wear an Arsenal shirt with ‘Arteta 8’ on the back and post a picture of it on the last day of the season. So come on, Gunners, bring it on.”

Arsenal – who were 2-0 winners over Leicester City at The Emirates last time out – are back in action on Monday night when they travel to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The north London side – who last won the title back in 2004 – have not finished in the top four since they came second in the league in 2016 under Arsene Wenger.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip