Thomas Partey has heaped praise on Bukayo Saka, describing the in-form Arsenal attacker as one of the best young players in the world right now.

The 20-year-old has seen his stock rise considerably in recent seasons after having broken into the first team at The Emirates and establishing himself as a regular in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Saka, who came through Arsenal’s youth system, was in superb form on Sunday when he scored one goal and set up another in the Gunners’ 3-2 victory at Watford in the Premier League.

The forward has now scored two goals in his last three games and has netted nine times in all competitions for the north Londoners so far this term.

Ghana international Partey has been thrilled by the way his team-mate has been performing lately and has praised the youngster for showcasing his talent.

Speaking after Sunday’s game in an interview quoted by Metro, Partey said: “We all know what he is doing. He is one of the best young players in the world now.

“I think he is doing a great job. I hope he stays with us for a long time and does what he can, and tries to take this team far.”

Sunday’s win left Arsenal in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

And the Arsenal midfielder is backing Arteta’s side to continue their push towards a place in Europe’s elite club competition as they prepare to welcome Leicester City to The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

He continues: “I think we are mentally strong. We want to go game after game and this is what we are doing.

“I hope we continue with this form. We knew coming here it was not going to be easy. We tried to do our best and we tried to control the game.

“At the end, we were able to score three goals. It’s difficult here so we had to manage [the game] and try our best to get the three points. In the end that is what we did.”

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal players stand to pocket as much as £500,000 each in a lump sum bonus if the club qualify for the Champions League by sealing a top-four finish.

The Gunners are currently fourth and a point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United – but they have played three games fewer than the Red Devils.

